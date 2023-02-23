StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.