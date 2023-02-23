StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

