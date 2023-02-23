StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
