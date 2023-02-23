StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 3.3 %

GROW opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.