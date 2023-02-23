StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
