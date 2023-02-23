Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.68.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,486 shares of company stock valued at $157,905. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

