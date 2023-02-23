Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 23rd (ANFGF, ANSS, ATYM, BHP, CSV, HSBC, LLOY, MRNA, NVCR, SEGXF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 23rd:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,390 ($16.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.26).

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $330.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 570 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92).

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $185.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $130.00.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25).

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Gordon Haskett from $62.00 to $40.00.

