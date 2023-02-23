Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61.84 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $61.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00426410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.04 or 0.28246147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,449 coins and its circulating supply is 26,402,779,842 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

