Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,105 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $49,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stellantis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stellantis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,690,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in Stellantis by 13.5% during the second quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 16,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stellantis by 21.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.