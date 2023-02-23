Steem One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.08 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $102.56 million and $9.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00395979 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013828 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00092484 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00636910 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00580642 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00179433 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,629,958 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
