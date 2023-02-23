Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $43.39. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $941.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

