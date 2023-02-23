Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $43.39. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1,749 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $941.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
