Status Trading Up 0.7% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $118.58 million and $4.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00213738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,458.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,719,347 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,947,696,187.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02954538 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,564,014.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

