Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.29.
Stantec stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
