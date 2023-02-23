Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

