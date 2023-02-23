Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STNGet Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

