Standard Family Office LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.37. 250,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

