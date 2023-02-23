Standard Family Office LLC Takes $28.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 771,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,066,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,025,797. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

