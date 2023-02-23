Standard Family Office LLC Takes $199,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

