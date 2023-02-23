Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,510. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $123.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

