Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.02. 327,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,462. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.55.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

