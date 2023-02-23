Standard Family Office LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 276,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

