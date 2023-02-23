Standard Family Office LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Target comprises approximately 0.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

TGT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 344,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

