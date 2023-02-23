Standard Family Office LLC Invests $73,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.14. 234,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,689. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

