Standard Family Office LLC Invests $52,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $228.85. 12,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

