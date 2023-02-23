Standard Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,050 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Ecolab comprises 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.92. 83,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

