St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,137.89

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,137.89 ($13.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,252.50 ($15.08). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,227 ($14.78), with a volume of 567,284 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.28) to GBX 1,153 ($13.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,365 ($16.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.15) to GBX 1,469 ($17.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,416.17 ($17.05).

St. James's Place Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,190.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,138.45. The firm has a market cap of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,790.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

