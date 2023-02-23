Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$75.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 412,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,693. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
