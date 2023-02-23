Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$75.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 412,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,693. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

