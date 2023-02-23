Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lessened by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

SPOT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology Profile

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

