Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

