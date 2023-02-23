Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.81. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,573,834 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

