SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG remained flat at $52.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 440,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,821. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

