SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 414,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 574,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 180,467 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

