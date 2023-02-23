SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,893 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.