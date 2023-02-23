SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $104.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

