SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.93 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
SPTN traded down $6.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,631. The stock has a market cap of $892.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
