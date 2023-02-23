S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.87. 326,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,904. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.22.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

