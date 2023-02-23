Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWX opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 174,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Southwest Gas

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

