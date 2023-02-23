Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lifted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 566.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,728 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

