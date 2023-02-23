Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 29.4% Higher

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 29.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

