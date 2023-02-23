Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

