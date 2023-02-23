SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.40. 3,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.