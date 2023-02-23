Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 12,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 40,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $851.30 million, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
