Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 12,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 40,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.30 million, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap One by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap One by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap One by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

