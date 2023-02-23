Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Trading Down 15%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) dropped 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 114,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Snail Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

