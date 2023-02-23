SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.