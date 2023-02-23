SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.
SM Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.