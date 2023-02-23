Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $37.83. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 216,208 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $5,195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $801.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

