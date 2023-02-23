Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $37.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of SNBR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $767.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 334.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 67.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

