Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.29

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 4688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

