SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $480.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $480.08 million and $120.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,257 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

