Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE SLGN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

