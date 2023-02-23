Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

