Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 4,644 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.