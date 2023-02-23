Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.