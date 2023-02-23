Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

